It was been a mixed bag for Donegal athletes at the international schools event in Grangemount, Scotland.

Among the best performances came from Lifford Strabane AC’s Caoimhe Gallen, Caolan McFadden, Ashling McArdle, and Elsa Moore.

On Saturday Sport, Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle spoke with Chris Ashmore about the Morton Games – where Sommer Lecky’s return to form was encouraging – the international schools event, the Rathmullan 5k, and the European U23 Athletics Championships.