Man dies in hospital following Burnfoot collision

 A man who was injured in a traffic collision at Tooban, Burnfoot yesterday afternoon has died in hospital.

The single vehicle crash happened at approximately 4.30pm.

In a statement this morning, gardai confirm the male driver, aged in his mid 60s was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a ditch.  He was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition, and later passed away.  A post mortem will take place in due course.

A female passenger, aged in her early 60s was not injured during the collision.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
