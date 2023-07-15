R238 at Tooban reopens after fatal collision

The R238 at Tooban, Burnfoot has reopened this afternoon following a fatal collision last evening.

A man in his mid-60s died in hospital overnight from his injuries after the car he was driving hit a ditch at about 4.30.

A passenger – a woman in her early 60s – was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, and anyone who was in the vicinity at the time – especially those with camera footage – is asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.