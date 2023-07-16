Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cassidy’s quarry inspection due in coming weeks

The Mica Action Group have shared the latest update in relation to High Court action for homeowners affected by defective blocks.

Revealed in the update was ongoing arrangements for an inspection at Cassidy’s quarry.

It is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Separate tests are also being agreed upon, which are to be carried out at each of the Plaintiffs homes.

These are also scheduled to commence in the next few weeks.

The first test will be completed at the premises of one of the lead cases.

An update regarding the complaint being prepared to the EU commission was also provided.

This is regarding the lack of regulation in the construction industry at the time the homes were constructed.

The complaint is intended to be submitted by the end of this month.

Read the statement in  full below:

