A notice of a possible water outage has been issued to North Donegal and surrounding areas.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Cullinean, Tullynavin, Tullyally, Clar, Ballylawn, Ballyratten, Cooley, Bredagh Glen, Gulladuff, and Redcastle.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening, however it is recommended to make an allowance of up to three hours after this time for supplies to fully return.