469 members of An Garda Síochána left the force in the last year.

Officials fear it’ll be tough to police new Government legislation without an increase in resources.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee hopes to introduce laws in relation to hate speech and hate crime in the autumn.

General Secretary of the AGSI, Antoinette Cunningham, says while these laws are welcome, Gardaí are already struggling with an increase in street crime and anti-social behaviour across the country: