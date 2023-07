There are concerns over the lack of Mná an Tí and Fir an Tí offering accommodation for Gaeltacht courses.

Many stopped hosting students after the pandemic, with others choosing to retire and citing rising food prices.

A number of courses between now and the end of the year are already fully booked, with growing waiting lists.

Julian De Spáinn from Conradh na Gaeilge says there’s a need to bring more host families into the system: