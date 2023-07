On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney wraps up all the weekends action with feedback and analysis of Donegal ladies defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland quarter final including an honest assessment from manager Maxi Curran.

There’s a look back at the All Ireland semi finals with Monaghan’s Paul Finlay and Irish Sun GAA Correspondent & Columnist, Jason Byrne.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: