Donegal’s five TDs are to attend a meeting this morning with members of Donegal County Council at 9:30am.

It is to discuss the National Policy which restricts access on the N56.

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District says young people are emigrating from west Donegal because they can’t get permission to build close to home.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty added that county councillors do not have the power to challenge this, and hopes TDs will raise it in the Dáil: