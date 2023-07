Three Donegal based not-for-profit projects have been awarded €20,000 by The Ireland Funds, Heart of the Community Fund 2023.

The recipients are Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre, Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha LAN CTR Cill Ulta and Liquid Therapy.

Its from a national total on €930,000 nationally.

Helen Nolan, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Spraoi agus Sport, says the organisation will be able to expand their programmes and reach more children with the money awarded.