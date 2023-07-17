European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

A Donegal TD has claimed the European Council should devote less time to military and defence issues, and instead focus on the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail recently that calling the sale of armaments and missiles to Ukraine a ‘European Peace Facility’ is deceptive, and undermines those who are trying to achieve peace.

He claimed this is undermining Ireland’s neutrality, along with the recent public forum on defence, which he says was undemocratic, and has no legitimacy.

Deputy Pringle says all this is happening while other real and pressing issues are being ignored……..

You can hear the whole of Deputy Pringle’s contribution to the debate here –