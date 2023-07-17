Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

A Donegal TD has claimed the European Council should devote less time to military and defence issues, and instead focus on the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail recently that calling the sale of armaments and missiles to Ukraine a ‘European Peace Facility’ is deceptive, and undermines those who are trying to achieve peace.

He claimed this is undermining Ireland’s neutrality, along with the recent public forum on defence, which he says was undemocratic, and has no legitimacy.

Deputy Pringle says all this is happening while other real and pressing issues are being ignored……..

 

You can hear the whole of Deputy Pringle’s contribution to the debate here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision at Sligo Stages Rally

16 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal road traffic collision in Mayo named as brother of Ronan Keating

16 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube