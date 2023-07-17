Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

Just 6% of properties in Donegal have the highest energy rating.

Dublin 18 had the highest proportion of energy A ratings at 33%.

According to the CSO, the average age of properties in Donegal with a BER audit is 32 years.

