Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

Just 6% of properties in Donegal have the highest energy rating.
Dublin 18 had the highest proportion of energy A ratings at 33%.
According to the CSO, the average age of properties in Donegal with a BER audit is 32 years.
Just 6% of properties in Donegal have the highest energy rating.
Dublin 18 had the highest proportion of energy A ratings at 33%.
According to the CSO, the average age of properties in Donegal with a BER audit is 32 years.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland