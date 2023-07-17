Major dereliction conference taking place in Letterkenny this week

A major conference on dereliction is being held in Letterkenny this week.

The ‘Derelict in Donegal’ conference will feature a range of speakers with a tour of Letterkenny’s Lower Main Street taking place on Thursday ahead of the main event on Friday at the Station House Hotel.

There are currently around 8,000 vacant homes in Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Kevin Bradley says with major funding recently secured to tackle the issue, its vital it is put to good use as soon as possible: