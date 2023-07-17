Maxi Curran steps down as Donegal Ladies Manager

Maxi Curran has stepped down as Donegal senior ladies manager after six years in charge.

The Donegal LGFA confirmed the Downings man’s decision on Monday evening.

They said ” It is with regret that Donegal LGFA County Board announce that Maxi Curran has stepped away from his role as Donegal Senior Ladies Manager. We would like to thank Maxi for his time, commitment, and dedication to Donegal Ladies Football over the past 6 years and wish him well in the future.”

It comes after Sunday’s heavy defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland quarter final.

During his time as manager he lead Donegal to three Ulster titles, a league final and an All Ireland semi final.