Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Maxi Curran steps down as Donegal Ladies Manager

Maxi Curran has stepped down as Donegal senior ladies manager after six years in charge.

The Donegal LGFA confirmed the Downings man’s decision on Monday evening.

They said ” It is with regret that Donegal LGFA County Board announce that Maxi Curran has stepped away from his role as Donegal Senior Ladies Manager. We would like to thank Maxi for his time, commitment, and dedication to Donegal Ladies Football over the past 6 years and wish him well in the future.”

It comes after Sunday’s heavy defeat to Dublin in the All Ireland quarter final.

During his time as manager he lead Donegal to three Ulster titles, a league final and an All Ireland semi final.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major dereliction conference taking place in Letterkenny this week

17 July 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 17th

17 July 2023
Gweedore Dumping
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for change in littering policy to combat illegal dumping in Donegal

17 July 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

17 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major dereliction conference taking place in Letterkenny this week

17 July 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 17th

17 July 2023
Gweedore Dumping
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for change in littering policy to combat illegal dumping in Donegal

17 July 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

17 July 2023
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child Law Project shows concern for lack of services

17 July 2023
garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

469 members of An Garda Síochána left force in last year

17 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube