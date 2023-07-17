Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the deaths of two competitors at the Sligo Stages Rally.

Both men in their 30s and 40s were killed while taking part in the rally yesterday.

The rally was taking place in Co. Sligo yesterday afternoon when there was a serious crash, which led to the event being called off.

Two men who were competing in the rally lost their lives in the tragic accident on the sixth stage at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote when their car hit a wall, at around 3pm.

The bodies of the driver in his 30s and passenger in his 40s were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Motorsport Ireland has extended its deepest sympathies to their families and friends, to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising the event.

It’s started a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the crash to find out how it happened.

Gardaí are asking that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging apps.

Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

motorsport ireland
News, Top Stories

Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

17 July 2023
walking
News, Top Stories

Cllr McBride calling for road repairs on popular walking route in Gartan

17 July 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Council should focus on climate and biodiversity rather than defence – Pringle

17 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

16 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Serious road traffic collision at Sligo Stages Rally

16 July 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal road traffic collision in Mayo named as brother of Ronan Keating

16 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube