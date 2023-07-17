Motorsport Ireland investigation underway following fatal collision at Sligo Stages Rally

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the deaths of two competitors at the Sligo Stages Rally.

Both men in their 30s and 40s were killed while taking part in the rally yesterday.

The rally was taking place in Co. Sligo yesterday afternoon when there was a serious crash, which led to the event being called off.

Two men who were competing in the rally lost their lives in the tragic accident on the sixth stage at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote when their car hit a wall, at around 3pm.

The bodies of the driver in his 30s and passenger in his 40s were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Motorsport Ireland has extended its deepest sympathies to their families and friends, to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising the event.

It’s started a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the crash to find out how it happened.

Gardaí are asking that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging apps.

Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to them.