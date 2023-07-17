Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we are joined by Art McCarrick from Motorsport Ireland following the tragic passing of two competitors in the weekend’s Sligo Stages Rally. We also speak to Professor John Sweeney about the extreme weather being experienced across the globe:

An ‘Alone’ survey has found that many older people do not like using self service tills, we chat to music and broadcasting legend Ronan Collins and we reflect on a former judge’s warning of an  ‘unprecedented crisis’ in care of troubled children:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to look back at the weekend’s GAA action, we hear of a very rare sighting of a bird in Donegal and Kathleen Chada discusses her new book which focuses on the brutal murder of her two boys at the hands of her former husband:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

17 July 2023
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child Law Project shows concern for lack of services

17 July 2023
garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

469 members of An Garda Síochána left force in last year

17 July 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern over lack of Mná an Tí and Fir an Tí offering accommodation

17 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Just 6% of Donegal properties have highest energy rating

17 July 2023
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child Law Project shows concern for lack of services

17 July 2023
garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

469 members of An Garda Síochána left force in last year

17 July 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern over lack of Mná an Tí and Fir an Tí offering accommodation

17 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 July 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Southern Europe faces rising temperature warnings amid heatwave

17 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube