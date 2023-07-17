Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we are joined by Art McCarrick from Motorsport Ireland following the tragic passing of two competitors in the weekend’s Sligo Stages Rally. We also speak to Professor John Sweeney about the extreme weather being experienced across the globe:

An ‘Alone’ survey has found that many older people do not like using self service tills, we chat to music and broadcasting legend Ronan Collins and we reflect on a former judge’s warning of an ‘unprecedented crisis’ in care of troubled children:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to look back at the weekend’s GAA action, we hear of a very rare sighting of a bird in Donegal and Kathleen Chada discusses her new book which focuses on the brutal murder of her two boys at the hands of her former husband: