Countries in Southern Europe have been warned to expect the heatwave to become even more intense this week, after temperatures hit 39 degrees celsius in places.

Wildfires in La Palma in the Canary Islands have forced thousands of people to be evacuated.

Red alerts for extreme heat have also been issued across Italy.

Professor John Sweeney, Climatologist and Professor Emeritus of Geography at Maynooth University says that these expected intensities are linked to climate change.