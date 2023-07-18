Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to introduce by-laws to govern the use of e-scooters

Donegal County Council is being urged to introduce by-laws to govern the use of e-scooters in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal area.

Concerns have been raised over the use of e-scooters for both users and pedestrians, particularly vulnerable and elderly pedestrians.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says while it is an affordable and welcomed mode of transport, it needs to be made safe.

National regulations for e-scooters are expected to be in place in the last quarter of this year.

Councillor McMonagle however, says immediate action needs to be taken:

