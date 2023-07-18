Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy warns fishermen need to be fairly treated in development of offshore energy

A Donegal Deputy has warned the Marine Minister that the negative experience of the development of offshore renewable energy in the East of the country cannot be repeated anywhere else in Ireland.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn asked Minister Charlie McConalogue to outline what steps Government was taking to maximise marine space for fishing communities for renewable energy and to protect the marine ecosystem.

Deputy MacLochalinn says there needs to be a change in how fishing communities are treated:

 

Minister McConalogue has agreed to meet with the national Inshore Fisheries Association on the matter.

He says fishermen will be at the fore in the development of future plans:

