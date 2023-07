Former Highland Radio presenter, Danny Sharkey has died.

Mr Sharkey of Elaghbeg, Burnfoot is also a retired Principal of St Aengus’ National School, Bridgend.

He is predeceased by his wife Máire, daughter Máire and brother John Patrick and is a loving father of Donal, Patrick and John.

His requiem mass takes place on Saturday morning at 11am at St Aengus’ Church, Burt with interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.