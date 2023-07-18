Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Indian High Court orders Danielle McLaughlin murder trial to be expedited

A High Court in India has ordered that the trial of the man accused of the murder of Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin be expedited.

The 28 year old was killed in Goa on March 14th 2017.

The orders to expedite the trial were issued by the High Court while rejecting the bail plea filed by Vikat Bhagat who has been charged with Ms McLaughlin’s murder.

He applied for bail on the grounds that he has been in jail for six and a half years with the trial nowhere close to completion.

The trial court has now been requested to conclude within one year.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan is confident that justice will finally be served:

