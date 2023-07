The Donegal LGFA will now begin the search for a new senior ladies manager after Maxi Curran left the job last night following six years at the helm.

With the men’s senior job up for grabs, there’s no doubt Maxi’s name would be linked, but speaking on this mornings Nine Til Noon Show, he ruled himself out of the running:

Below is Maxi’s full interview with Greg Hughes as he reflects on his time as Donegal Senior Ladies Manager: