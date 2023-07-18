Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to this weeks feature with Thomas Ellis, co-founder of Donegal Bees.

Do you know how long the human race would survive if the bees disappeared overnight?

Tip Sheet:

Listen back to past episodes
Ours to Protect Survey
Ecological Footprint Calculator


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Children’s Hospital urged to provide public with completion date

18 July 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in operation targeting Organised Crime Groups

18 July 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – Thomas Elllis, Donegal Bees 18/07/23

18 July 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border areas up 5% – CSO

18 July 2023
works
News

Council advises of possible water supply disruptions in Tullyrap

18 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube