Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

TV licence renewals dropped 25% in first week of July

TV licence fee renewals dropped 25% in the first week of July.

It marks a significant fall off in licence fee revenue in the wake of three weeks of controversy at RTÉ.

Figures released to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin show a 25% drop in licence fee renewals for the first week in July as the controversy around payments to Ryan Tubridy emerged.

3,428 fewer households renewed their licence fee when compared with the same time last year.

There was also a significant fall off in new licence fee sales, which were down almost 40% on the previous year.

June saw a more modest decline in total licence fee sales of a little over 2%, with much of the drama playing out in July.

The figures mean a combined fall in licence fee revenue through June and the first week of July of almost €934,000.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged people to continue to pay their licence fee pointing out it supports independent productions as well as RTÉ.

However, Ministers fear the decrease in revenue seen in the first week of July will be replicated through the rest of the month.

RTÉ has previously estimates it loses €65 million a year to licence fee evasion, which had stood at 15% prior to the recent controversy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Danny Sharkey
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio presenter, Danny Sharkey passes away

18 July 2023
Missing Patrick Hargan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for whereabouts of man last seen in Buncrana

18 July 2023
torrential-rain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland becoming wetter and warmer

18 July 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns fishermen need to be fairly treated in development of offshore energy

18 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Danny Sharkey
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio presenter, Danny Sharkey passes away

18 July 2023
Missing Patrick Hargan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for whereabouts of man last seen in Buncrana

18 July 2023
torrential-rain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland becoming wetter and warmer

18 July 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns fishermen need to be fairly treated in development of offshore energy

18 July 2023
tvlicence
News, Top Stories

TV licence renewals dropped 25% in first week of July

18 July 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

North West City Region to join ICC programme

18 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube