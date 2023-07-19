Drop in burglaries in Donegal

There’s been a drop in the number of burglaries in Donegal.
According to PhoneWatch.ie, CSO figures show a 6% decrease in burglaries in the county.
120 burglaries were recorded in Donegal between April 2022 and March 2023.
