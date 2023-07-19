Ebrington concerts in jeopardy due to possible legal action

Four concerts planned for Derry’s Ebrington Square have been thrown into jeopardy after permission was withdrawn by a Stormont department due to possible legal action.

The NI Executive Office says the previous approval granted for the events planned for August was withdrawn as it “faces a threat of legal action” by a third party if they go ahead.

It is understood the objector is a tenant in Ebrington Square.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show says the concerns raised by the hotel centre around the period of notice given to them about the concerts: