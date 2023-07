Expressway has announced an increase in single fares on the Route 64 service from Galway to Derry via Sligo, Knock and Letterkenny.

The €1 increase will come into effect from July 31st.

Expressway says changes to its fare structure have been made to offset the impact of rising costs on the business and incentivise online ticket purchases.

Meanwhile, return fares from Derry to Letterkenny will decrease from €16.00 return to €15.20.