The Garda Representative Association is criticising the Garda Commissioner’s plan to re-impose the pre-Covid roster for members of the force.

It involves a ‘6 Days On, 4 Day Off’ pattern for all Garda members on a 10-Week cycle.

The GRA says the changes will negatively impact members’ wellbeing and will result in fewer Gardai on the ground.

GRA Interim General Secretary Ronan Slevin says there simply aren’t enough Gardai to operate the new roster: