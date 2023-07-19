Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Investigations ongoing following suspicious packages on beaches in Fanad and Dunfanaghy

Gardaí in Milford are engaged in investigations following what is believed to be a number of packages containing cocaine which have washed up on two separate beaches in North Donegal.

They were alerted at approximately 8:30am this morning to the first discovery on Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad.

The second occurred around half an hour later in Dunfanaghy at Tramore Beach.

The substance is to be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland for confirmation.

Both beaches were technically examined by the Divisional Scenes Crime Unit.

Milford Gardaí will be assisted by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other state and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal, Fanad Head Coastline this evening and in the coming days.

