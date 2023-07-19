Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Meeting with Allstate MD offers reassurance – MLA Maolíosa McHugh

Allstate’s Managing Director has met senior public representatives in Strabane for discussions on the future of the company in the area.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley and MLA Maolíosa McHugh sought the meeting seeking clarification about Allstate’s plans surrounding rumours of redundancies amid global restructuring in the company.

Allstate Vice-President and Managing Director Dr Stephen McKeown confirmed job losses in the North West would occur in a minimal capacity and those who are let go will be offered an enhanced redundancy package.

Maolíosa McHugh says the meeting was reassuring:

19 July 2023
