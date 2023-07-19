Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

A new Tusla premises has been officially opened in Buncrana within the new Primary Care Centre in the town.

The launch was attended by Dr. Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children who commended the environment of the building.

Office spaces for staff will be provided, as well as meeting, interview and conference room facilities and state of the art family access rooms.

It will accommodate the full range of Tusla services, including Child Protection and Welfare, Fostering, Children in Care, and Prevention, Partnership and Family Support.

