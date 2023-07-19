Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a run through the newspaper headlines we hear calls for extra CCTV in Letterkenny to help reduce crime levels and there’s calls for bylaws to deal with the growing number of e-scooters. Later we talk to Dr Sarak Robinson about a survey on the public’s attitudes to AI:

Restaurateur Joe Daly argues that a VAT increase will lead to business closures, there’s concern over the future of 4 gigs on Derry’s Ebrington Square and John Brown from the Silver Tassie is in studio to talk about a major award for the hotel:

We chat to the author of a new book to help children deal with feelings of anxiety, Wellness Wednesday focuses on a survey on secondary breast cancer and Ciaran is in later to preview the Business Matters pod: