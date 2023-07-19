Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we hear calls for extra CCTV in Letterkenny to help reduce crime levels and there’s calls for bylaws to deal with the growing number of e-scooters. Later we talk to Dr Sarak Robinson about a survey on the public’s attitudes to AI:

Restaurateur Joe Daly argues that a VAT increase will lead to business closures, there’s concern over the future of 4 gigs on Derry’s Ebrington Square and John Brown from the Silver Tassie is in studio to talk about a major award for the hotel:

We chat to the author of a new book to help children deal with feelings of anxiety, Wellness Wednesday focuses on a survey on secondary breast cancer and Ciaran is in later to preview the Business Matters pod:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ispca
News, Top Stories

113 Donegal complaints lodged with ISPCA this year

19 July 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital ED

19 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following discovery of a body in Monaghan Town

19 July 2023
Tusla Buncrana Opening 1
News, Top Stories

New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

19 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ispca
News, Top Stories

113 Donegal complaints lodged with ISPCA this year

19 July 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital ED

19 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following discovery of a body in Monaghan Town

19 July 2023
Tusla Buncrana Opening 1
News, Top Stories

New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

19 July 2023
Leo Ukraine 2
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

19 July 2023
deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears that rise of TB in Donegal may be due to increase in deer

19 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube