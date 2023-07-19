Taoiseach makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

The Taoiseach has made an unannounced trip to Ukraine where he has met with President Volodomyr Zelensky.

Leo Varadkar took a train from Poland at around eight o’clock this morning and has also visited the cities of Bucha and Irpin.

The Taoiseach announced 5-million euro in further financial support of Ukraine for humanitarian aid to those impacted by the attack on the Kak-hov-ka dam.

He also laid a wreath in memory of children killed in the conflict.

Leo Varadkar will also visit the Lesya Ukrainka Theatre and meet the cast performing a production of Brian Friel’s Translations, some of whom recently performed at the Abbey Theatre.