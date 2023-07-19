Thousands take part in O’Neills Foyle Cup 2023 Parade

The O’Neill’s Foyle Cup parade has become an iconic part of the prestigious tournament as the competing teams marched through the streets of Derry this morning.

Players, coaches and family members set off from Ulster University’s Derry/Londonderry Campus and made their way via Northland Road, Great James Street and Strand Road before gathering at Guildhall Square for an official welcome by Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council and Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The players were also treated to an inspirational message from former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland star, John O’Shea, whose son is competing with Altrincham FC in the tournament.

Almost 600 teams have signed up for this year’s Foyle Cup in what marks a record number of entries. Matches will be staged in the Derry, Strabane and Causeway Coast & Glens Council areas as clubs from across Ireland, UK, Europe, and USA go head-to-head.

Philip Devlin, Foyle Cup Secretary, stated: “The Foyle Cup parade holds great significance, not only for the countless young players who proudly march through the city, but also for their loved ones. The entire community gathered and demonstrated their unwavering support for the teams during this memorable occasion. With this year’s Foyle Cup being larger in scale than ever before, we extend our immense gratitude to our incredible sponsors and partners for their invaluable contributions in orchestrating this remarkable event.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue said: “It filled me with joy to welcome all the young boys and girls participating in the Foyle Cup to the Guildhall Square and I wish them all the best of luck in the tournament. The city and surrounding areas come alive during Foyle Cup week, and with the considerable economic impact the tournament brings to the Northwest, here’s hoping it continues its rapid growth in the coming years.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens District Council, Cllr Steven Callaghan remarked: “It’s great to see the growth of this fantastic tournament, and I look forward to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council district hosting a range of matches. I wish all of the competitors the very best of luck as they compete for Foyle Cup glory.”

Speaking on behalf of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company, John Murphy, said: “Everyone at O’Neills is delighted to welcome the players, coaches and families to Derry. The parade finished beside our O’Neills superstore in Waterloo Place and we welcome everyone to come in at some stage during the competition to meet our staff and to check out the official Foyle Cup merchandise. As title sponsor of the Foyle Cup, we wish all participants the best of luck for the week and thank everyone involved in making this tournament happen.”

The Foyle Cup is backed by several key sponsors and partners, including title sponsor O’Neills, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Seagate, Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry Credit Union, Ulster University, North West Regional College and Inner City Trust.

For more information on the O’Neills Foyle Cup 2023, please visit www.foylecup.com.