There’s calls for urgent works to be carried out on the Letterkenny to Fintown road following a serious crash on the route in recent weeks.

There is particular concern after a car in which tourists were travelling went off the road at Breenagh Bridge.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says the bridge has been left in a bad state of repair and requires immediate works.

He says the safety of all bridges along the route need to be reviewed: