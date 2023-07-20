New Harps deal for Sean O’Donnell

Finn Harps have announced Sean O’Donnell has signed a new two and a half year deal keeping him at Finn Park until the end of the 2025 season.

O’Donnell has been a key player for the club this season, registering two goals and six assists in 18 appearances including the winning goal in last Friday’s thriller vs Cobh Ramblers.

Dave Rogers told FinnHarps.ie: “Sean is fully deserving of this new 2 and a half year contract and we are delighted with his progress. As one of our own, Sean epitomises what we require from our players in terms of maximum effort and a desire to improve on a daily basis.

Sean has taken his chance fantastically since coming through our Academy pathway and although he has had to be patient it shows the importance and maturity he now displays as a regular contributor to our First Team.

As a group of staff now we must constantly encourage and educate Sean both on and off the field in his technical and tactical abilities as this is still only one step up the ladder in what can be achieved by Sean and we hope he and his family can be proud of his progress.

I’m sure our fans will be delighted that we have secured another homegrown talent for the long term and support Sean on his journey with Finn Harps.”