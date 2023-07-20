People along north Donegal coast urged to look out for suspicious material after drugs find

Gardaí are appealing to people along the north Donegal coastline to keep an eye out for suspicious material.

It’s after a number of packages containing suspected cocaine washed up yesterday.

One package was spotted on Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, with another later reported at Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy.

Gardaí have launched an investigation, and are urging people in the Fanad Head area to watch out for more packages or marine debris in the coming days.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says yesterday’s discovery is more evidence of the need for additional garda resources to patrol the county’s coastline: