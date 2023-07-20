Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Podcast of Thursday's show:

After looking at the front pages we look forward to Ireland v Australia in the World Cup – Amber Barrett’s brother Luke joins Greg as does Sports Editor Oisin and Brid live from Australia. We get reaction to a major drugs find on the North Donegal coast:

Dr Kenny Doyle has details of a major survey on the role of men in the home, there’s exciting news of new Tertiary degree courses and listener Hannah tells of her struggle to be taken on by a GP:

We are in the garden with Paul, there’s an extensive preview of the Mary From Dungloe Festival and worry news of an increase in reports of animal abuse in Donegal: