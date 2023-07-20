Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we look forward to Ireland v Australia in the World Cup – Amber Barrett’s brother Luke joins Greg as does Sports Editor Oisin and Brid live from Australia. We get reaction to a major drugs find on the North Donegal coast:

Dr Kenny Doyle has details of a major survey on the role of men in the home, there’s exciting news of new Tertiary degree courses and listener Hannah tells of her struggle to be taken on by a GP:

We are in the garden with Paul, there’s an extensive preview of the Mary From Dungloe Festival and worry news of an increase in reports of animal abuse in Donegal:

ebrington
News, Top Stories

The Ebrington Hotel released statement in support of public events

20 July 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

No time to waste for re-establishment of power-sharing in Stormont – Michelle O’Neill

20 July 2023
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Daire Maguire, who died in crash at Sligo Rally takes place

20 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 July 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for urgent works to be carried out at bridges on Letterkenny to Fintown route

20 July 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Malin

20 July 2023

