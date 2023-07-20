The Ebrington Hotel released statement in support of public events

The Ebrington Hotel has released another statement following planned concerts in Derry which are at risk of being cancelled due to legal action from a third party.

In statement the hotel declares it’s support of public events in the area.

Read the statement in full:

The Ebrington Hotel is totally supportive of the use of Ebrington Square for public entertainment events.

Furthermore, the Hotel is committed to making sure that Ebrington is a vibrant and thriving place for visitors, and all those who work and live in the area.

The Owners of the Ebrington Hotel never had ,nor do they wish for, a veto over events in Ebrington Square.

The authority for approving events at Ebrington lies exclusively with The Executive Office and the Hotel looks forward to supporting such events going forward.