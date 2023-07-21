LDA to purchase privately owned sites for public housing

The State’s Land Development Agency is to purchase privately owned sites that can be utilised for the quick delivery of public housing.

It will begin identifying sites in a bid to accelerate delivery of new homes.

The new plan, which was announced this morning, will seek to accelerate the building of new homes across the country.

The new policy will see the agency seeking expressions of interest from landowners and developers willing to sell sites on which public, social and affordable housing projects can move quickly to construction.

The programme will be open to all landowners, but will focus initially on large sites, which already have planning permission in place for 200-plus homes, close to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Sites will be assessed according to specific criteria such as transport links, building cost efficiencies and sites close to existing State owned land.