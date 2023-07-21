Searches continue following €4m drug haul in Donegal

Searches are continuing along the North Donegal coast as Gardai confirm packages of cocaine washed up on beaches in the county this week are worth an estimated €4 million.

The packages weighing around 60kg were discovered on Ballyhiernan and Tramore Beach on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and Water Unit, along with Revenue’s Maritime Unit continue to carry out joint searches along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline.

They are urging anyone with information in relation to the discovery of the packages to contact investigating Gardaí.

People are again reminded that if they see similar packages or debris in the Fanad Head area to not interfere with the items and contact Gardai.