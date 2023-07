Fine Gael is calling for Garda recruits to be paid more while in training.

They say the weekly training allowance needs to increase significantly to reflect the current cost-of-living crisis.

Trainees are paid €184 per week, before moving onto the first point of the incremental pay scale.

Fine Gael’s justice spokesperson, Alan Farrell, says every effort needs to be made to attract more people to join An Garda Siochána.