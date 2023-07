The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is once again calling for a long-term plan to tackle overcrowding.

It says “band-aid measures” do not address the issues affecting the country’s hospitals.

301 people were waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide yesterday morning, 29 of them were without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha – General Secretary of the INMO – says it’s time for a full review of Ireland’s acute hospitals: