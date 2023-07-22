Letterkenny Shopping Centre sold in multi-million euro deal

The Irish Times reports of the sale of Letterkenny Shopping centre as part of a €74million deal.

The centre was bought along with five other shopping centres across Ireland.

The fund which is managed by Davy Real Estate seen the acquisition of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and others located in Dublin, Galway, Laois, Limerick and Louth from the Hexagon portfolio owned by Buncrana man Pat Doherty.

Letterkenny Shopping Centre, located on the Port Road houses two major retail chains, Pennys and Tesco.

The premises has 36 units and has a car parking capacity of over 660 spaces.

The price of €74 million includes a 26% discount, leaving the initial price at €100 million which had been guided by agent JLL when it first offered the shopping centres for sale.