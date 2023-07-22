Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny Shopping Centre sold in multi-million euro deal

Letterkenny Shopping Centre

The Irish Times reports of the sale of Letterkenny Shopping centre as part of a €74million deal.

The centre was bought along with five other shopping centres across Ireland.

The fund which is managed by Davy Real Estate seen the acquisition of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and others located in Dublin, Galway, Laois, Limerick and Louth from the Hexagon portfolio owned by Buncrana man Pat Doherty.

Letterkenny Shopping Centre, located on the Port Road houses two major retail chains, Pennys and Tesco.

The premises has 36 units and has a car parking capacity of over 660 spaces.

The price of €74 million includes a 26% discount, leaving the initial price at €100 million which had been guided by agent JLL when it first offered the shopping centres for sale.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Possible water outage in Donegal Town and surrounding areas on Monday

22 July 2023
Letterkenny Shopping Centre
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Shopping Centre sold in multi-million euro deal

22 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 21st

21 July 2023
witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Possible water outage in Donegal Town and surrounding areas on Monday

22 July 2023
Letterkenny Shopping Centre
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Shopping Centre sold in multi-million euro deal

22 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 21st

21 July 2023
witness-appeal
News, Top Stories

Man threatened with knife in armed robbery in Derry

21 July 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Omagh following road traffic collision

21 July 2023
cyclist
News, Top Stories

Cyclist lands in hedge following dangerous overtake by lorry

21 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube