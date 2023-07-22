Multiple people hospitalised after serious N56 crash



Multiple people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash on the N56 between Termon and Kilmacrennan.

Gardaí are currently at scene of the two vehicle collision which occurred at around 3pm this afternoon.

The drivers and passengers of both vehicles, all females and aged in their teens, 20s, 40s and 60s were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.