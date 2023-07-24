McHugh and Molloy on Donegal Manager Selection Committee

1992 All Ireland winners Martin McHugh and Anthony Molloy will be part of the process in finding a new Donegal Senior Manager.

At Monday night’s county committee meeting, the clubs ratified the proposed selection committee that is tasked with finding a new man to lead the county.

Along with McHugh and Molloy, the five person committee is made of the County Chairman Fergus McMagee, Secretary Declan Martin and Inishowen man Anthony Doogan.

It was also confirmed at the meeting, nine expressions of interest were received for the post, which closed last Friday.

The selection committee will interview the candidates for the position but can also look elsewhere should they see an appropriate fit for the job.