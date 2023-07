Less than 2% of the money that property owners owe councils for leaving vacant last year has been paid, according to new figures.

There are no outstanding payments for 4 vacant sites which were identified in Donegal in 2022 and the local council has made no demands for payments.

The sites valued over €487,000 according to figures obtained by Social Democrats Housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan.

Those figures also show that more than a dozen local councils were owed money this year.