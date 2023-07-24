Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we dedicate the first hour the show to weekend flooding in West Donegal. Greg is joined by homeowners, business owners and local representatives:

In hour two, there’s further reaction to the weekend’s flooding and then Greg is joined by Lisa Hone from the MAG group ahead of an information meeting on the latest Redress scheme tonight:

Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate, Ciaran O’Donnell has news of the sale of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and our Monday Focus answers your questions on smart meters: