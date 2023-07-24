Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we dedicate the first hour the show to weekend flooding in West Donegal. Greg is joined by homeowners, business owners and local representatives:

In hour two, there’s further reaction to the weekend’s flooding and then Greg is joined by Lisa Hone from the MAG group ahead of an information meeting on the latest Redress scheme tonight:

Brendan Devenney previews the DL Debate, Ciaran O’Donnell has news of the sale of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and our Monday Focus answers your questions on smart meters:

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH among most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today

24 July 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another life lost on the A5

24 July 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots to escalate industrial action

24 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2023
