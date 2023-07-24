Superbikes: Impressive performances from Irwin and Kerr

Kilmacrennan’s Rhys Irwin notched up his second win of the season in the British Superbikes at Brands Hatch.

Irwin is now only six points off the championship leader heading into round seven at Thruxton in 2 weeks time, and has everything to race for.

Rhys took an early lead riding a brave race to hold off the advances of experienced racers Currie and Booth Amos to take the chequered flag on Sunday..

“I am just so happy I don’t know what to say,” a jubilant Iriwn commented afterwards.

He continued: “I am just so grateful for all the help and support that I get. I work so hard to succeed I know that I need to keep focused and just work harder than ever. I have so little experience leading a Supersport race so I’m learning every round, but Currie’s bike is so fast that I knew I had to take the lead and stay in front.”

Meanwhile, in round six of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Brands Hatch at the weekend, AMD Motorsport’s Richard Kerr take a brace of fourth place finishes on his Honda Fireblade to cut the gap to championship leader Dan Linfoot to just ten points.