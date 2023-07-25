Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

All Island Strategic Rail Review before Cabinet today

Trains should be at least hourly between Ireland’s major cities, according to the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the details to Cabinet this morning, with 30 recommendations for the network, including a rail link between Letterkenny and Derry and more electrification of the network.

It recommends hourly trains between the big cities and one at least every two hours between other urban centres.

The review suggests building the Limerick to Foynes railway and starting the south Wexford railway between Rosslare and Waterford.

The report also recommends reinstating the Claremorris to Athenry line and the Antrim to Lisburn line, with a station at Belfast International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on support for businesses affected by flash floods in East Donegal

25 July 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
Charity
News, Top Stories

511 registered charities in Donegal

25 July 2023
Greg King New
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing for missing Galway man in Fanad

25 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on support for businesses affected by flash floods in East Donegal

25 July 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man to be sentenced today for rape and sexual abuse of daughter

25 July 2023
Charity
News, Top Stories

511 registered charities in Donegal

25 July 2023
Greg King New
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing for missing Galway man in Fanad

25 July 2023
Rail
News, Top Stories

All Island Strategic Rail Review before Cabinet today

25 July 2023
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
News, Audio, Top Stories

Climate Change Advisory Council warns Ireland will not meet targets

25 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube