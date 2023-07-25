All Island Strategic Rail Review before Cabinet today

Trains should be at least hourly between Ireland’s major cities, according to the draft report of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing the details to Cabinet this morning, with 30 recommendations for the network, including a rail link between Letterkenny and Derry and more electrification of the network.

It recommends hourly trains between the big cities and one at least every two hours between other urban centres.

The review suggests building the Limerick to Foynes railway and starting the south Wexford railway between Rosslare and Waterford.

The report also recommends reinstating the Claremorris to Athenry line and the Antrim to Lisburn line, with a station at Belfast International Airport.